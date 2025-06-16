USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $14.09. USA Rare Earth shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 857,507 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Rare Earth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Rare Earth stock. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 692,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth makes up about 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.85% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.