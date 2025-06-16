Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.64, but opened at $50.54. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 150,607 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTDR

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $5,881,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 361.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.