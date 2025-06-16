EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.29. EVE shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 56,152 shares trading hands.

EVEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

EVE Stock Up 9.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EVE by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EVE by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in EVE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EVE during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

