Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $32.00. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 1,751,790 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
