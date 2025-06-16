Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $45.80. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 541,888 shares trading hands.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

