Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 150,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 87,491 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.91.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 172.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 93,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

