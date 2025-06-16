Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.75, but opened at $70.80. Incyte shares last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 449,044 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 261.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,997,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,868,000 after buying an additional 417,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,637,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,279,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

