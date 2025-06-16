Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.14. Evotec shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 163,699 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get Evotec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVO

Evotec Trading Down 3.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 227.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 751,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 521,708 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.