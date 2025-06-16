Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,730 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $275,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $548.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.36 and a 200-day moving average of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

