Trust Point Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $271.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.89 and a 200 day moving average of $265.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

