Travel Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, Booking, SoFi Technologies, American Express, Delta Air Lines, and SAP are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms—whose revenues depend on consumer travel activity. Their share prices typically fluctuate with changes in economic conditions, seasonality, geopolitical events and overall demand for leisure or business travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $990.21. 1,782,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $439.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,000.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.96. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,309,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998,473. The stock has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $163.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,298.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,722. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,098.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,942.15.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 76,609,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,655,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP traded down $10.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

SAP (SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.93. 1,445,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $311.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32.

