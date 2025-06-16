Columbus Macro LLC Buys 294 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $485.75 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.