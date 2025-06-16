Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market medicinal drugs and therapies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector, with potential returns driven by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and patent lifecycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $818.56. 2,753,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,306. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $775.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. 14,549,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,873,348. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. 46,354,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,209,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

