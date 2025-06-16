Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 189 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,767,000 after buying an additional 783,161 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

