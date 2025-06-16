1,364 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $354.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.73 and a 200 day moving average of $382.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

