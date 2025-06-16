North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

