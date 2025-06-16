Northstar Group Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $391.68 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average of $420.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

