Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $2,007,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ADP opened at $306.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.82.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

