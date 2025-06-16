Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,000.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

