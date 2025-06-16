Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $675,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:EMR opened at $125.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

