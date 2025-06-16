Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells C$227,718.84 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Clifford Swadling sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.97, for a total transaction of C$227,718.84.
Obsidian Energy Stock Performance
OBE stock traded down C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,859. The stock has a market cap of C$592.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$10.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on OBE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
