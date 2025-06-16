Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.48. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 3,990 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHAR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $773.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

