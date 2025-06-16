Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 2886560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 252.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

