Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $9.09. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 12,255,660 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 35.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $568.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16,118.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.