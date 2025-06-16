British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 744255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 46.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.