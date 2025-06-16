Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Short Interest Down 37.6% in May

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PKB traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. 2,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

