Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGLFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.