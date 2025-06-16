Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SLGL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

