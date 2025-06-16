Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 36,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,647 call options.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. 10,997,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,958,042. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

