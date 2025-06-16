Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 17987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.70 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Garett Macdonald sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

