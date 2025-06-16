Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 38.2% in May

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERO remained flat at $2.51 during midday trading on Monday. 54,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,229. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($17.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.08) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
