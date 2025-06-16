ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Short Interest Update

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 97,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:APCB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.29. 18,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. ActivePassive Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

