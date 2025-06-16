RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 3.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $145.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.10. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

