Rebalance LLC Has $89.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

