Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Galvan Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

