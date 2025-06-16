Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. These stocks allow investors to tap into the rapid growth and innovation driven by AI across industries, but they can also carry higher volatility given the technology’s evolving landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $8.66 on Friday, reaching $258.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,424,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,831,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $19.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $987.71. 1,332,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,399. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $944.56 and its 200 day moving average is $972.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.72. 8,444,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,171. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.50 and a 200-day moving average of $335.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Read More