Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.72 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

