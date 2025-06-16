Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

