Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

