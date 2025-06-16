M. Kraus & Co Has $7.32 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after buying an additional 3,410,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,360,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $465.98 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.26 and a 200 day moving average of $449.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

