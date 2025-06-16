Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $512.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $118,047.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.