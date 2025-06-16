InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,203,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 4,718,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

