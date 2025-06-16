Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 1,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $23.15.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

ISMAY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Indra Sistemas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

