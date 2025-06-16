Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HLDCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,928. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.