HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get HOYA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOCPY

HOYA Price Performance

Shares of HOCPY traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,818. HOYA has a 12-month low of $97.49 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). HOYA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.