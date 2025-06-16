Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Grows By 69.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,602,600 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the May 15th total of 2,119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 3.3%

GELYF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Geely Automobile Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

