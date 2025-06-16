Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

