Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 912 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.15.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $311.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day moving average is $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

