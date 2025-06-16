Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

