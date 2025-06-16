Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $287.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average of $288.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.