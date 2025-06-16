Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,856 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $286.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average of $281.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

